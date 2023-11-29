Foreign worker found dead inside hotel under construction in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 29): A 23-year-old foreign worker was found dead inside a hotel which is still under construction at Jalan Song Thian Cheok here this morning.

According to reliable sources, the young worker is believed to have died while he was in his slumber.

At the scene were the paramedics who pronounced the foreign worker dead.

Also present were the police who transported the deceased’s body to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

The authorities are expected to conduct a comprehensive examination to ascertain the deceased’s cause of death.