Former sales trainee in Kuching claims trial to CBT charge involving RM1,085

KUCHING (Nov 29): A former sales trainee of a jewellery shop in a mall at Jalan Wan Alwi here claimed trial in the Kuching Sessions Court today to a charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM1,085 in August this year.

Siti Hussen, 21, who appeared before Judge Iris Awen Jon, pleaded not guilty to the charge framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of between one and 14 years, and with caning, as well as a fine, upon conviction.

The court released her on RM4,000 cash bail with two local sureties and fixed Jan 8, 2024 for case management.

Siti was also ordered to report to the nearest police station once in two weeks.

She was accused of committing the offence during her employment as a sales trainee at a jewellery shop in a mall in Jalan Wan Alwi here on Aug 23, 2023.

Deputy public prosecutor Ruvinasini Pandian prosecuted the case, while Siti was unrepresented by a counsel.