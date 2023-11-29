In Kanowit, missing longboat capsize victim’s body found

KANOWIT (Nov 29): The body of a man who went missing after the longboat he was travelling in capsized near Rumah Adau Baling at Nanga Bunut, Jalan Bukong-Jagoi here on Monday was found this morning.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the body of the victim identified as Nabau Antas, 55, was found at 9.20am.

“The search and rescue (SAR) operation team found the body about 12 kilometres from the location where the boat capsized.

“The body was later brought to Majau jetty and handed over to the police for identification purposes by the victim’s family member,” it said adding that the operation was ended at 10.15am.

On Monday, the victim was travelling in a durian-laden longboat with a 72-year-old man when the longboat capsized about 100 metres from Rumah Adau’s jetty.

The victim went missing after he was swept away by the river current while his friend who was the boat skipper managed to cling to the longboat and was rescued by a couple who was returning from their fruit orchard.