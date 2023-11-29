Johari: Recitation of Rukun Negara pledge at every opening of Parliament session

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 29): The reciting of the Rukun Negara pledge will be carried out at the opening of every Dewan Rakyat session, which is the second day of the first meeting of every Parliament session.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the decision followed a proposal by National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang for the Rukun Negara pledge to be recited in full starting with the preamble and followed by its five principles.

Johari said he then brought the proposal to the Committee on Nation Building, Education and Human Resource Development, as well as the Standing Orders Committee for consideration.

“These two committees agreed to implement the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge in the Dewan Rakyat,” he said in his speech as soon as the Dewan Rakyat session began today.

Regarding health check-ups for Dewan Rakyat members, Johari said eight members of the Dewan Rakyat have yet to do so. – Bernama