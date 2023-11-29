Local baristas showcase talents at coffee-brewing championship

KUCHING (Nov 29): Twelve baristas showcased their talents at the Sarawak Brew Championship on Monday.

Emerging victorious was Tan Hong Kee, followed by Jethro Ching Nen and Aaron Chen Hung Lian at second and third place, respectively.

The championship, held at the Borneo Cultures Museum Restaurant, was run by the Malaysia Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA) with support from Uchimono and Coffex Coffee Roaster, as well as the museum’s restaurant as a venue sponsor.

It was meant as an initiative to nurture coffee culture and foster excellence in the craft.

The director of Uchimono and MSCA exco member, Georgina Lim Uchimono, who oversees the Sarawak chapter, highlighted the event’s significance in elevating Malaysian barista standards and providing a competitive platform for aspiring coffee professionals.

“I called in several coffee brewers to compete and learn from each other, and they’ll eventually represent Malaysia on an international scale.

“All the brewers here are baristas from various cafes,” she said.

The 2023 Brew Cup champion Liew Kar Weng attended the event as a judge, where he shared with the participants his expertise, including valuable insights on bean selection.

Lim, also an experienced judge in this area, stated the importance of adhering to international standards, ensuring that Sarawak’s baristas could compete on a global stage.

“It’s hoped that events such as this would be a pathway from national championships like the Malaysian Latte Art Championship, to the World Latte Art Championship, where Malaysia holds the global lead.

“Aside from the Latte Art Championship, there’s also the Malaysia Barista Championship and the Malaysia Brew Cup Championship; there are three categories.

“We hope that we could raise the standards here and serve quality coffee from Sarawak baristas,” added Lim.

She also expressed hope to organise and run similar events sometime next year, including the Latte Art Championship in Kuching.

“Initiatives like this are not just an educational platform; we are also doing this for the community,” she added.