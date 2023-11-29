Man in Kuching fined RM2,500 for drug abuse

KUCHING (Nov 29): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 29-year-old man RM2,500 in default six months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to abusing drugs last month.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan, who convicted Mohamad Nasrullah Mohamad Ardzuna, also ordered the man to undergo two years of supervision.

Mohamad Nasrullah was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohamad Nasrullah’s urine was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine at Kuching district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) around 1pm on Oct 17, 2023.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff while Mohamad Nasrullah was unrepresented by a legal counsel.