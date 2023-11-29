Ministry committed to ensuring food security in Sabah – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 29): The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry is very committed in ensuring food security in Sabah, especially the rice crop.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, said this in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

He insisted that the land titles allocated for food crops development, especially rice, are maintained to guarantee the land use status.

“My ministry under the Sabah Agriculture Department will continue to strengthen the function and role of the Permanent Food Production Park (TKPM) programme with the expansion of the five TKPM Phase 2 areas in Tawau, Serudong Kalabakan, Tambunan, Gum-Gum Sandakan and Beluran.

“My ministry is aware that the involvement of agencies and the private sector is very important in dealing with food security issues.

“This year my ministry through the Sabah Agriculture Department has successfully held a collaboration involving the private sector namely Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd and Sabah Agricultural Cooperative Berhad,” he said.

According to him, Sawit Kinabalu has developed a 100-hectare rice plantation project in Taritipan Estate, Kota Marudu.

Meanwhile, Sabah Agricultural Cooperative Berhad implemented a Fruit Plant Development Project for coconut, durian and avocado covering an area of 50 hectares.

This year, the ministry has also established the Sabah Rice and Rice Board to increase rice production and management in a more sustainable and focused manner.