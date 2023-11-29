Petrosniaga: No additional charges when switching to Petros LPG cylinders

KUCHING (Nov 29): Sarawak Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) are working closely to ensure that there will be no additional charges when customers switch from other liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to that of Petros’ red and Petronas’ green ones, aside from the refill cost.

Petrosniaga Sdn Bhd (Petrosniaga), the retail LPG arm for Petros, also reassures customers that the price of subsidised 14kg LPG cylinders remain unchanged for domestic customers in Sarawak.

Petrosniaga made this clarification after a Facebook post claimed that additional charges would be imposed for switching cylinders from other companies to that of Petros.

Petrosniaga added that the price of subsidised Petros LPG cylinders for household use is maintained at RM26.60 for self-collection.

It has also notified its network of 65 dealers statewide that customers are able to make the switch to Petros LPG cylinders at no additional charges.

To facilitate a seamless transition, customers are also urged to report any dealers who impose additional fees to switch to Petros LPG cylinders to Petrosniaga’s Customer Service at 1300-882-122 so that the necessary actions can be taken.

From Dec 1 this year, Petrosniaga will be the sole supplier of subsidised 14kg LPG for household use in Sarawak.

Subsidised 14kg Petros LPG cylinders are available for purchase through Petrosniaga’s network of dealers across Sarawak.

Customers can scan the QR code below to check for dealers in their area, the Petros statement said.