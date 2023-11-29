Police arrest two teens for allegedly assaulting fellow teen in front of Kota Samarahan school

KUCHING (Nov 29): Police arrested two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, at 10am today for allegedly assaulting another teenage boy in front of a school in Kota Samarahan.

A 15-second video showing the recent assault was widely shared on Facebook yesterday.

“A police report was lodged by the victim at 1.08am this morning,” said Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Brodie Brangka in a statement.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

“The completed investigation paper will be referred to the Sarawak State Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action,” he added.

He called on the public not to speculate on the case or share any negative comments on social media.