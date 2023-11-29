Premier: Cement from Vietnam arrives to address shortage in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 29): Sarawak recently received its maiden shipment of cement from Vietnam in Tanjung Manis Port, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this shipment on Nov 24 was a significant progress made to address the issue of the shortage of cement supply in Sarawak.

“The supply of cement will meet the demand of the construction industry to accelerate our infrastructure development in Sarawak,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He also informed the DUN that the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030) is on track, of which private investment is the main engine of growth.

“We have been very successful in bringing investors to Sarawak in the past few years due to Sarawak’s political stability, clear policies and strategies as well as the means to facilitate private investment.

“Under the 12th Malaysian Plan Mid Term Review, we have approved a substantial ceiling amounted to RM38 billion to accelerate our infrastructure projects for socioeconomic development and at the same time, to meet the requirement of private investors.

“This amount is over and above the alternative funding that has been allocated for strategic infrastructure projects,” he said.