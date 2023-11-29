Premier: MASwings’ acquisition to complete S’wak’s transportation, logistics network

KUCHING (Nov 29): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has emphasised that the acquisition of shares in MASwings is equivalent to the state’s investment in infrastructure development as public goods.

“Therefore, it is not profit-motivated, rather it is essential to complete our transportation and logistics network in air connectivity within Sarawak and the region at a reasonable price.

“This Sarawak-owned airline will be able to provide more guaranteed essential air services even on less profitable routes,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly today.

Last month, the Sarawak government, Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd and Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the management of rural air services by acquisition of shares in MASwings Sdn Bhd (MASwings).

Abang Johari said Sarawak made a bold step in its decision to acquire MASwings knowing that air transportation plays a crucial role in the economic and social development of Sarawak.

He pointed out beyond the development of roads, the government is dedicated to improving Sarawak’s transport and logistics sector for better connectivity and to accommodate the growing demand of industries.

“Air travel connects and provides fast and efficient mode of transportation within Sarawak, with other parts of Malaysia, Asian region and the rest of the world for business and tourism activities,” he said.

Through the acquisition, he said the Sarawak government would upgrade MASwings from a rural air service provider to a regional airline.

In order for Sarawak to be more efficient in providing air services, he said the state government is also preparing Sarawak to become an Aviation Hub and tap the potential for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities and training centre for aviators in this region.

He was also confident that this initiative will improve Sarawak’s air connectivity and open more opportunities in trade, business and tourism.

“The improvement will allow us to better promote Sarawak as a premium destination for responsible tourism and business events given Sarawak’s natural settings and eco-friendly environment.

“It is also our aspiration to elevate Sarawak’s aviation sector to another level and expand air connectivity to nearby regions especially Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Singapore, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries,” he said.