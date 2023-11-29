Premier: Sarawak, federal civil servants to get special financial aid by year end

KUCHING (Nov 28): All Sarawak civil servants will receive special financial assistance equivalent to two months salary by the end of this year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Announcing this in his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today, he said the payment will be made to 28,000 members of the state civil service statutory bodies and local councils involving financial implications of RM172 million.

“This is to appreciate their contributions in implementing the mandate to the people. That is why our income has continued to increase,” he said.

He also announced financial assistance of RM600 will also be given to federal civil service members in the state early next year.

He said this will involve about 130,000 members of the federal civil service in the state including uniformed bodies, security forces and federal statutory bodies.

He added this will involve a financial implication of RM78 million.

On another matter, Abang Johari said the government will continue to focus on the development of human capital because it is Sarawak’s future asset.

“We will ensure that all Sarawakians have access to quality education and skills training, especially to meet the demands of new industries in the era of digital transformation,” he said.