Premier: Sarawak to continue fight for new special grants formula

KUCHING (Nov 29): The Sarawak government will continue to negotiate and fight for the new formula for the special grants under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this to ensure that the state revenue is adequate to meet the cost of state services under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“On behalf of the Sarawak government, I would like to thank Putrajaya for their commitment and sincerity in restoring the rights of Sarawak, as stipulated under the MA63.

“For other matters which are still under discussion, the Sarawak Government implores for a favourable outcome from the negotiations with the Federal Government, so that our rights can be restored and safeguarded.

“This is as contained in the Malaysia Agreement, Cobbold Commission, IGC Report and Federal Constitution,” he said in his winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He said that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government remains committed to resolving Sarawak’s claims under the MA63.

In revealing the first Meeting of the Implementation Action Council for the MA63 (MTP-MA63) on July 18 in Putrajaya, he said it was agreed that the issues on Health and Education autonomy to Sarawak and Sabah to be further discussed under the Special Coordination Committee.

In addition, through the MTP-MA63, Abang Johari said that the federal government had agreed to return 52 lots of undeveloped federal land back to the Sarawak government; and the Sarawak government to acquire the land from the Federal Land Commission (FLC) at its original acquisition cost.

“I am pleased to inform that our proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats for Sarawak and Sabah to 35 per cent, has received a positive response from the Federal Government.

“I am optimistic that after a number of joint committee’s discussions, this proposal will be endorsed by the MA63 Technical Committee meeting, and further taken to the Federal Cabinet meeting,” he said.