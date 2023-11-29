Premier: S’wak eyes Muslim supply chain as global halal segment to hit US$2.8 tln by 2025

KUCHING (Nov 29): Sarawak aims to be part of the global supply chain of Muslim economies, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He pointed out that demand for halal goods and services is expected to rise, with spending worldwide forecast to hit US$2.8 trillion by 2025.

“In this respect, Sarawak would like to be part of the global supply chain of the Muslim economies to provide not only halal products and services, but also solutions to address global challenges such as climate change and food security.

“We are also developing our ecosystem to transform Sarawak’s economy that offers vast investment and business opportunities for the world,” he said in his keynote speech for the Global Muslim Business Forum gala dinner here yesterday.

He stressed that against a backdrop of economic challenges, the Muslim world has no choice but to adopt technology in the pursuit of advancement.

Abang Johari therefore urged leaders of the Muslim world to explore uses of technology and be sustainable players.

“Our esteemed scholar Ibnu Khaldun has proposed the way for us to transform. Using his guidance, the Muslim world can attain greater heights of achievement,” said Abang Johari.

On the forum, the Premier said it is a pivotal platform in the interconnected world, where borders blur and opportunities transcend boundaries.

He said it has become a place where ideas meet action, where aspirations are nurtured, and where partnerships are forged to share a prosperous future.

“Today, as we convene, we carry forth this legacy, embracing the digital age, harnessing technology and leveraging innovation to shape a brighter tomorrow,” he added.