Put aside personal, party interests for sake of GPS unity, Premier tells component leaders

KUCHING (Nov 29): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called on leaders of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties to put aside personal and party interests in order to foster greater unity and cooperate as a team.

Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, said this is needed to ensure GPS remains strong and bold as the best political coalition in Malaysia.

“At the same time, this will allow us to focus our efforts to develop Sarawak and for its people to enjoy prosperity,” he said when presenting his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly today.

He said even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had acknowledged the contribution of the GPS state government in ensuring political stability in Malaysia.

“GPS has contributed to the two-thirds majority of seats in Parliament for the Unity Government. This has strengthened the position of the Unity Government towards creating a stable, developed and prosperous Malaysia.

“This also gives confidence to investors to continue to contribute to the economic development of the country,” he added.