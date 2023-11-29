Road access to longhouse in Ulu Niah cut off due to flood

MIRI (Nov 29): The road access to an Iban longhouse, Rumah Webster Rangkong Anak Langsam in Ulu Niah has been cut off after it was submerged under two feet of floodwater yesterday.

According to the Miri Civil Defence Department (APM), in a statement, said the road was not passable to all vehicles.

“The longhouse is, however, unaffected by flood and the villagers have been advised to be on alert of the situation and to evacuate if the need arises,” it said.

The 48-door longhouse, which is located under Bintulu parliamentary constituency in Subis district, has about 260 residents.

Miri APM also reported that the access road to a primary school, SK Rh Goyang in Niah sub-district has also been cut off after it was submerged under three and half feet of floodwater.

The school has 10 teachers and 69 students.

“The road is not passable to all types of vehicles and both the teachers and students are advised to always be aware of water condition and evacuate if necessary,” it added.

Meanwhile, Miri APM said the water-level at Kampung Iran in Suai has receded to about two feet yesterday.

“The water-level in the living room of an individual house was about half foot and the family is staying put in the kitchen which is located at a higher level,” it said.