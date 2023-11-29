Salary hike for Melaka assemblymen starting January next year

MELAKA (Nov 29): Melaka assembly members will enjoy a salary hike in January next year after the State Legislative Assembly approved the bill to amend Members of the Administration and Members of the Legislative Assembly (Remuneration) (Amendment) Enactment today.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the remuneration was last reviewed in 2015, adding that the state assemblymen receive the lowest remuneration, ranking at 11th place out of the 13 states.

He said 10 states have increased remuneration for their state legislative assembly members, adding that the Melaka state executive council meeting on Nov 1 agreed to approve the new remuneration.

He said this when presenting the motion at the Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting at Seri Negeri here today.

He said the amendments made are to Section 3 to raise the fixed allowance for members of the assembly from RM9,000 to RM12,000, Section 4 for the Speaker appointed among the assembly members from RM7,000 to RM11,000 and for the Speaker appointed from outside the assembly from RM8,000 to RM11,000.

Ab Rauf said both speaker positions will also receive the Members of the Legislative Assembly allowance of RM12,000, compared to the current RM9,000.

Also presented was the amendment to Section 4A to raise the remuneration provided to the Deputy Speaker position from RM3,000 to RM4,000, to Section (1)(a) to increase the remuneration granted to Chief Minister from RM15,000 to RM18,000 and Section 6(1)(b), involving the remuneration provided to the state executive council meeting members, raising the amount to RM8,000 from RM7,000.

The state secretary, legal advisor and financial officer positions are also entitled to the hike from RM8,250 to RM9,250.

“I am also pleased to announce that this salary hike will also be extended to the 123 retired state assemblymen, whether they are receiving pensions or supplementary pensions,” he said their pension payment adjustments would be based on the estimated years of service.

Ab Rauf said this pension remuneration increase involved an additional annual allocation of RM3,470.333.28.

He said the salary increase for 32 administration and state legislative assembly members still in service involves an additional allocation of RM1.284 million and RM2,186,333.28 for those already retired.

Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin (BN-Paya Rumput) supported the motion, while Melaka Opposition leader Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub (PN-Bemban) and Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar (BN-Rim) debated it.

It was later approved with the support of 26 assemblymen and two opposition bloc representatives, while two assemblymen were absent. – Bernama