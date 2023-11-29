Six villages in Marudi flooded following continuous rain upriver

MIRI (Nov 29): Several villages including parts of the town area in Marudi were flooded following continuous rain upriver.

According to the Miri Civil Defence Department (APM), the affected villages were Kampung Long Teran Kiri, Kampung Long Teran Batu, Rumah Jarau in Long Tabing Ulu, Rumah Jubin in Long Tabing, Rumah Niga in Long Nyiro, and Rumah Ajie in Long Tuyut.

The villages were under at least two feet of water, according to APM, adding that many access roads were still accessible to heavy vehicles including 4WDs.

No evacuations were initiated at the time of writing.