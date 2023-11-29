SMK St Teresa donates used clothes to Kpg Sibulu folks  

KUCHING (Nov 29): Students and teachers from SMK St Teresa recently donated used clothes to some needy families in Kampung Sibuluh, Bau as part of the Toyota Eco Youth (TEY)’s ‘Sustainable Fashion, Low Carbon’ project.

The main objective of the project is to reduce carbon emissions and help those in need by donating some old clothes to the children’s home, the old folks’ home, and the villagers.

“The reason they came up with the ‘Sustainable Fashion, Low Carbon’ project is because the fashion industry has been one of the industries that releases a lot of carbon into the atmosphere. In order to make a small t-shirt, approximately 7kg of CO2 (carbon dioxide) equivalent has to be released.

“The goal is to gather as many gently used garments that are no longer needed and donate them to people in need. By doing so, there will be less clothing waste and less demand for new clothing production, which will result in less electricity use and less carbon emissions.”

“By doing this, society can combat climate change and assist people in need,” said SMK St Teresa in a statement yesterday.

The teachers and students of the secondary school who supported the project throughout October by giving clothes, either directly or indirectly, managed to give away a total of 420kg of clothes.

The school also acknowledged members of the public who supported its jumble sale, of which the proceeds would be channelled to charity.

“Furthermore, by taking the time to sort out the clothes, we would like to sincerely thank every club member who collaborated with us on this project,” the secondary school said.

SMK St Teresa also acknowledged the presence of Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and several school authority members during the launch of the project, held at the premises of the school here.

Also present during the launch programme were principal Disin Nyaom and the school’s parent-teacher association head Christina Tan Kim Choo.

Later, members of Kampung Sibuluh Women’s Bureau sorted the donated clothes to be distributed to the needy families.

Others assisting the communities in Kuching via the programme were UCSI University, Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus and Surau Ar-Rahman.