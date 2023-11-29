Tiong: Improper for ADUNs to allocate RTP funds to carry out local council projects

KUCHING (Nov 29): Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing does not think it is proper for state elected representatives (ADUNs) to allocate their rural transformation project (RTP) funds to local councils to carry out projects.

He said this is because the ADUNs would need these funds to look after the people under their respective constituencies.

“I hope Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian can understand where I’m coming from.

“He should not ask for funds from the ADUNs to support them (Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government) to develop areas which are in need of assistance in a constituency.

“By right, these (funds) should all come from the local government,” he told reporters when met at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

He was asked to comment on Dr Sim’s statement during his winding up speech at the DUN Sitting yesterday where the latter had said that Tiong had not allocated any RTP funds to Sibu’s local authorities to carry out infrastructure upgrading works in the constituency since 2021.

The federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said Dr Sim as the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister should ask his ministry’s officers to go on the ground to conduct a study on what is needed by the people.

“He should compile all the reports and bring the matter up to the State Cabinet for discussion.

“Whatever that is needed urgently, he needs to appeal in the Cabinet to the Finance Minister to ask for additional allocations to be granted to the municipal or rural councils to upgrade the infrastructure,” he said.

On Dr Sim’s comment that dredging would not be required at Batang Rajang and Batang Igan at the moment, Tiong said he had consulted the consultant at the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) on the matter.

“They mentioned to me that they never said that Batang Rajang and Batang Igan do not need to be dredged.

“In fact, it’s already been a year plus we are talking about this but until today, we3 have not gotten the final survey of these rivers,” he said.

He said he had informed the consultants that they must know what the current depth of the rivers is and what were the original depths.

“But according to them, they don’t have the record. So, I said to them that it’s very simple.

“They have to find out what is the depth now and decide at what depth should they go down.

“But by right, they should have the record of Batang Rajang and Batang Igan and what is the depth and thickness,” he said.

He urged Dr Sim to be hands on and to go on the ground with his ministry officers to see for themselves what is happening in Sibu.

“Flood mitigation projects must be implemented to resolve this issue.

“They must be aggressive to get the whole project of Batang Rajang and Batang Igan to be surveyed for hydrography works and make the study.

“They must design and dredge it then the problem will be resolved,” he said.