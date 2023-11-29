Visa exemption does not affect national security, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 29): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given his assurance that the aspect of national security will not be neglected, following the government’s recent announcement regarding visa exemption for several countries.

Anwar, who is also the minister of finance, said that security agencies have been asked to strengthen security screening so that visa exemption facilities do not affect national security.

“There are honorable members who may feel concerned because security issues have been raised, so relevant agencies have been asked to strengthen the screening so that this facility does not affect national security,” he said when tabling the Supply Bill 2024 for the second reading in the Dewan Negara today.

On Nov 26, Anwar announced that the government has granted a 30-day visa exemption for Chinese and Indian nationals to Malaysia from Dec 1, in the spirit of the strategic partnership of Malaysia-China bilateral relations, which will span 50 years next year.

He said that it is an additional facility to the existing visa exemptions enjoyed by citizens from Gulf states and other West Asian countries. ― Bernama