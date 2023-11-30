14-year-old girl arrested in connection with discovery of abandoned baby at Bandar Baru Semariang

KUCHING (Nov 30): A 14-year-old girl was arrested last night in connection with the discovery of an abandoned baby girl at Bandar Baru Semariang here yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspect, a local, was detained at 8pm and will be investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

No further information was disclosed due to the sensitivity of the case.

In a statement yesterday, Ahsmon said the baby girl when found by the members of the public was in good health.

He added that the baby was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further medical checks and would be referred to the Sarawak Social Welfare Department for further action.

Earlier, a video circulated on social media showed the baby with her umbilical cord still attached, was promptly rescued by residents from what appears to an area with secondary jungle.

A woman could be seen wrapping the baby in a towel as several other concerned women gathered around her.

The baby was later brought to an eatery, where the concerned women attempted to make her more comfortable.