Bill passed to strengthen JKKK administration in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 30): The Sabah State Assembly on Thursday passed the Rural Administration (Amendment) Enactment 2023 Bill to strengthen the administration of the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK).

Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim when tabling the Bill, said it will be giving power to district officials or local authorities to establish committees at the district level.

“District officers or local authorities will be responsible in terms of appointment, termination, disciplinary control, holding meetings or preparing minutes of JKKK meetings and payment of allowances.

“With the existence of this Bill, the government will be able to speed up the appointment of the JKKK with the cooperation of all political party leaders who are supporting the state government,” he said.

Five representatives debated the Bill namely Datuk Yusof Yacob (Sindumin), Datuk Seri Salleh Said (Usukan), Assaffal Alian (Tungku), Jannie Lasimbang (Kapayan) and Jamil Hamzah (Bugaya).

Yusof said giving district officers or local authorities the power to appoint and sack JKKK chairman has it pros and cons, if there are no clear guidelines or criteria set by the ministry.

He suggested some criteria for the government to choose the right JKKK such as matured, residing in the village, with minimum SPM certification, not bankrupt and having criminal records, not holding any position in the government and also not registered under e-Kasih.

After appointment, Yusof also suggested all JKKK chairmen from the 73 constituencies attend a compulsory course to understand their roles, and given proper administrative materials such as computer, printer and stationery.

Meanwhile, Salleh suggested the setting up of a village government so that the administration will be divided into four levels – federal, state, local authority and village government.

“We have been seeing many problems in the grassroot level because of political differences.

“It is timely to depoliticise them, conduct a selection process and include it in the Bill so that it is bound to accept and support any government,” he said.

To empower transparency, Salleh also suggested that all e-Kasih list to be printed out for the villagers to see and share their opinion or judgement whether names in the list are eligible to be in e-Kasih programme.

Assaffal in his debate speech said there must be clear guidelines on the roles of both JKKK and village head which are often overlapping, especially in distributing allocations.

He also proposed JKKK and district officers to have periodic reports in updating meetings and work progress for the ministry to see their function in the community.

The State Assembly also passed an amendment to amend the Syariah Courts Enactment 2004.

The amendment to Section 11 of the Syariah Court Enactment 2004 will see substituting subparagraph (3)(b)(viii) to “(viii) succession of estate, testate and instestate, and matters relating thereto including appointment of Wali Harta and Wasi;”; and by inserting after subsection (3) the following subsection: “(4) For the purpose of this section, “Wali Harta” and “Wasi” means Wali Harta and Wasi in accordance with Islamic Law.”.

The other amendment is to section 12 where paragraph 12(2)(b) of the principal Enactment is amended by substituting for the words “one hundred thousand” with “three hundred thousand”.

The amendment was tabled by minister in charge of Islamic affairs in the state, Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Arif.