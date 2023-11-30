Bobbey elected as senator for second term

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 30): The Sabah State Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved the motion to elect Datuk Bobbey Ah Fang Suan as a member of the Dewan Negara for the second term, starting Jan 5 next year.

Earlier, Bobbey’s election motion was proposed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

A total of 59 members of the state assembly were in favour, no assemblymen disagreed or abstained, while a total of 20 assemblymen were recorded as absent, from the total of 79 assemblymen.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya, when announcing the matter, said that Bobbey’s election as a member of the Senate will be submitted to the president of the Dewan Negara, in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

The former Nabawan assemblyman was first elected to the post on Jan 5, 2021, to replace Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohd Yasin.