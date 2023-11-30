Borneo Cultures Museum to sell tickets online from Dec 1

KUCHING (Nov 30): The Borneo Cultures Museum will start selling tickets online via two websites from Dec 1 this year, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said this proposed implementation was following reports from visitors that it took a long time to queue just to buy tickets at the museum.

But once the online ticket sales is implemented, visitors can purchase tickets from the comfort of their homes or while on the go, he added.

“Upon purchasing tickets, visitors are able to make payment through online banking system, credit card or SPay Global e-wallet.

“Visitors will receive their QR code tickets instantly via email or the Sarawak Gov mobile app, and simply scan them for entry,” he said at a press conference today after attending the 2023 Sarawak Heritage Council Meeting here.

This mechanism would eliminate the need for visitors to stand in long queues or be limited by specific operating hours, he added.

Abdul Karim also said that it gives visitors the freedom to plan their visits according to their schedules, thereby enhancing the quality of their experience while the initiative aligns with the state government’s aspiration to position Sarawak as one of Malaysia’s top tourism destinations.

“This online ticket purchase can be done through the official website of the Sarawak Museum Department (JMS) at museum.sarawak.gov.my or the Sarawak government website at www.sarawak.gov.my,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim also revealed that the JMS have also received donations of 41 valuable heritage items.

The items include two Orang Ulu parangs obtained by officials during Brooke’s reign in the 1920s, a piece of antique Pua Kumbu, 19 ritual items of the Bidayuh tribe namely the Dayung Borih, 19 old photographs of the Sarawak community, and three beaded accessories.

“Due to its excellent reputation in collection care, the Sarawak Museum (JMS) has successfully instilled confidence among donors and source communities, resulting in the return of various Bornean objects from different parts of the world through donations,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew; State Financial Secretary Office director Datin Dayang Ernie Awang Hashim; State Attorney’s Office Senior State Attorney Joseph Chioh Hock Hua; and JMS officials.