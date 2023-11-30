Car partially destroyed after engine bay catches fire at Jalan Kpg Haji Baki

KUCHING (Nov 30): A car was partially destroyed after its engine bay caught fire at Jalan Kampung Haji Baki around 9am today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the fire was fully extinguished by the members of the public prior to the arrival of the firefighters.

“By using four fire extinguishers, the fire in the car’s engine bay was fully extinguished by the members of the public,” said the statement.

At the scene were firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station, who conducted checks to ensure that the fire would not reignite.

After ensuring that the area was safe to the road users, the firefighters wrapped up the operation.