Dr Abdul Rahman: Kuching’s giant flagpole fully completed this Dec

KUCHING (Nov 30): Kuching’s new landmark, the giant flagpole near Fort Margherita, will be fully completed by this December, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

According to the Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications, the flagpole is not only a matter of pride for Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) but also the people of Kuching and Sarawak as a whole.

“We at DBKU always welcome whatever infrastructure the government provides and we will take good care of it.

“This includes the giant flagpole, which is the tallest in Malaysia and will be completed in a little while, which is December, and maintained by DBKU,” he added when officiating DBKU’s 2023 Integrity Day and Innovation and Occupational Safety and Health Day (HIIS) here.

The event was also attended by DBKU Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.

Dr Abdul Rahman thus said with its completion, the giant flagpole will become a landmark for the city and a destination for those visiting Kuching.

“We thank the Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, for his idea to create the tallest flagpole in Malaysia,” he said.

He revealed that the giant flagpole, which is 99 metres high with a structural weight of over 120 metric tons, is estimated to cost RM30 million.

In the meantime, he hopes that DBKU employees will continue to play an important role in shouldering the responsibility to realise the development agenda of the city and the country through the main programmes organised by the government.

“Continue to be committed, trustworthy and responsible in delivering excellent service. This is because, as civil servants, we are the stronghold and backbone of the government and an organisation.

“We have to work with full dedication and full commitment, so that the citizens of the city get the desired benefits,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hilmy in his speech also said, as a local authority, DBKU is not exempt from setting innovation as a new benchmark in the delivery of its services to the citizens of the city.

“In addition, the mastery of new and up-to-date knowledge in line with the development and challenges of the world will enable DBKU employees to think creatively and innovatively to generate new ideas and meet the wants and needs of the city’s citizens and stakeholders.

“DBKU is also ready to meet the challenges and expectations of customers that are constantly increasing and changing dynamically,” said Hilmy.