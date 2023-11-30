Fatimah: 628 to receive RM500 one-off aid under KIRWaS this year

KUCHING (Nov 30): A total of 590 individuals have benefitted from the one-off cash assistance grant of RM500 each under the Bantuan Ketua Isi Rumah Wanita Sarawak (KIRWaS) in 2022, while another 628 are slated to receive the same support this year.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said over a six-month period last year, it was found that an impressive 81 per cent of the recipients had successfully earned incomes that surpassed the Poverty Line Income (PLI).

“This marks a substantial step toward the ministry’s overarching goal of lifting individuals out of poverty and fostering self-sufficiency.

“This is what we want – to move individuals and families out of poverty initially, providing them with the means to stand on their own feet and then progress further,” she said.

Fatimah said this in her speech during the Parallel Workshop Session: Challenges & Opportunities of Women Empowerment in Business today at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching in conjunction with the Global Muslim Business Forum (GMBF) 2023.

Adding on, she said the cash assistance grant serves as additional business capital for household heads, single mothers and entrepreneurs from the B40 group who often face challenges in obtaining grants due to stringent conditions such as the requirement for a licence and a dedicated premises.

In her ministerial winding-up speech during the just-concluded State Legislative Assembly sitting, Fatimah had also disclosed that the assistance will continue next year with an allocation of RM300,000 to empower 600 women entrepreneurs.

On a related matter, she said under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, the Sarawak government is promoting social inclusivity through extensive social programs, targeted interventions, and community support.

“One of the primary goals is to uplift and empower 20,000 poor households, lifting them out of poverty by aiming for an average monthly income of RM2,150 which is the new poverty line index.

“This not only addresses immediate financial challenges but also contributes to building a more inclusive and resilient societal fabric in the post-pandemic landscape.

“Hence, our goal is simple yet profound, to equip women and families with the skills, knowledge, and assistance they need to not only survive but thrive in the entrepreneurial landscape.”

For this, Fatimah said her ministry through the Department of Women and Family and the Department of Social Welfare Sarawak have implemented a multi-faceted approach combining skills training, digital literacy, and financial support.

“I am also pleased to share that through the Women Skills Training capacity building programme, we have successfully trained 7,210 Sarawakian women, with 43 per cent bravely venturing into entrepreneurship and cultivating sustainable income.

“… under our ministry, we don’t look at race or religion, but we prioritise helping people in Sarawak based on their needs. This is what we meant by inclusivity – no one should be left behind, and we will continue to promote peace, and achieve prosperity,” she added.