Five new monkeypox detected in Malaysia from Oct 31 – Nov 29

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 30): Five new cases of monkeypox (mpox), involving local men, have been detected in Malaysia, from Oct 31 to Nov 29, bringing the cumulative number of cases to nine.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said that all the new cases were unrelated to the previously reported cases.

The fifth case, confirmed on Nov 10, involved a 40-year-old man who was involved in risky activities, and showed symptoms of fever and blistering on Oct 29.

The sixth case was a 32-year-old man who showed symptoms of fever and blisters on Nov 7, and was confirmed five days later (Nov 12).

The seventh case, a 35-year-old man, was a close contact with the sixth case, and exhibited similar symptoms on Nov 11, which was confirmed the next day.

The eighth case involved a 26-year-old man who had been involved in risky activities in the past, and showed symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain (myalgia), swollen glands (lymphadenopathy) and maculopapular rash since Nov 6, and was confirmed on Nov 12.

The ninth case involved a 47-year-old man who exhibited fever and rash on Nov 8.

“All cases are undergoing isolation at the hospital, and are in a stable condition. All of them deny having a history of travelling abroad within 21 days before the symptoms appear,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said that mpox is a type of infection caused by the mpox virus, and infection occurs through close contact with individuals who have symptoms and signs of mpox infection.

The symptoms are fever, along with maculopapular rash on the face, palms, soles, genitalia, conjunctiva and cornea.

The incubation period before an individual starts showing symptoms is between five and 21 days from the date of exposure.

“Individuals tested positive for mpox infection can infect others one day before the onset of symptoms, until all blisters have dried and completely fallen off.

“If mpox is suspected or confirmed, they must be isolated until it is confirmed that there is no risk of infection to others,” he said.

According to him, mpox cases usually heal on their own without the need for special treatment. – Bernama