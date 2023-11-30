Flood water levels at 12 locations in Miri Division receding

MIRI (Nov 29): Flood water level was receding in 12 out of 16 locations in the Miri Division as of today, according to the Civil Defence Force (APM).

The 12 locations were Rh Chabop, Lubok Amam, Rh Glingkong, Sungai Teraja, Sk Sungai Arang, Rh William Kampung Sg Buluh, Sungai Arang, Kampung Narum, Kampung Padang Kerbau, Kampung Ridan Feri, Kampung Dagang and Marudi town.

The receding flood water level was also recorded at the access roads to Rh Alin Ketit and Rh Alo Riang.

According to the APM report, the flood water level on the access roads to Rh Webster Rangkong Langsam and Rh Edward Anak Chai were still rising at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, The Borneo Post learned that SK Long Sepiling in Tinjar had to be closed down due to the flood and students were told to study from home.

APM had also advised villagers and teachers to carry out necessary safety steps.

Meanwhile, one flood evacuation centre has been opened in Bintulu, housing 16 victims from four families from Kampung Dayak, Sungai Plan.

In Serian, rising water levels had also been observed at Kampung Hilir, Ranchan Recreational Park and Kampung Hulu.