Kuching boy sent to Henry Gurney School for committing mischief

KUCHING (Nov 30): A 15-year-old boy was ordered to be sent to Puncak Borneo Henry Gurney School for three years after he pleaded guilty to breaking the glass of a door and the rear windscreen of his father’s car.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan imposed the sentence against the boy after reviewing his probation report presented by the Social Welfare Department.

He was charged under Section 426 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term for up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The boy committed the offence at his family’s house in Lower Sungai Maong here around 10.30pm on Oct 25, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, in a fit of rage, the boy broke the glass of the main door of the house by hitting it with an iron rod.

Apart from that, he also broke the rear windscreen of his father’s car with a butcher knife.

The boy’s father, who was unable to control his son’s behaviour, felt scared and threatened by his actions.

The father subsequently lodged a police report that led to the boy’s arrest two days later.

It is understood during investigation, the boy was tested positive for drugs.

The prosecution was conducted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while the boy was unrepresented by a counsel.