MP: Solar-powered street lights to be installed from Serian to Tebedu

KUCHING (Nov 30): Several sections of the road linking Serian to border town Tebedu will be installed with solar-powered street lights, said Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

This, he said, was confirmed by the Serian District Council secretary who informed him that the Public Works Department (JKR) would have the installation work be carried out soon.

“Among the areas involved is the main junction to Tebakang (Jalan Serian – Tebedu) which has been without street lights for a long time, as well as in several other areas,” said Riot in a statement.

He was glad that the Serian District Council had followed up on his application for the street lights and thanked the relevant parties for their prompt actions.

“I have brought this matter to the relevant parties many times and I am grateful that the wait is finally coming to an end,” he said.