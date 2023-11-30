Premier: Sarawak succeeds in coming up with laws that defend state’s sovereignty during DUN sitting

KUCHING (Nov 30): Sarawak, during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting from Nov 20-29, has succeeded in coming up with Bills that defend the state’s sovereignty, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari pointed out that the Bills, such as the Supplementary Supply Bill (2024) 2023, Sarawak Ombudsman Bill 2023, Environment (Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emission) Bill 2023, Distribution of Gas (Amendment) Bill 2023, and Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2023 that were passed during the sitting, will be the “coordinator” for managing the state’s economic resources.

“The Ombudsman Bill gives a full message to all that Sarawak manages its administration with full integrity,” said Abang Johari in his speech at Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Backbenchers’ Night held at Sheraton Hotel here last night.

Apart from that, he said the DUN sitting also saw the Opposition acknowledging the struggle of GPS all this while.

“Even at the Global Muslim Business Forum (GMBF) 2023 Dinner at the Borneo Kuching Convention Centre (BCCK) here on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged that GPS played an important role in the formation of the Unity Government and the country’s political stability.

“He also also expressed his appreciation for the solid support given by GPS, thus enabling him to steer Malaysia towards an economic transition along with charting the country’s future progress,” he said.

Abang Johari said with the strong support from GPS, the Anwar-led government can focus on national development.

“For Sarawak, we just need to maintain cooperation and continue to develop the state.

“We have a lot of things to do up to the year 2030, and beyond 2030, there would be other challenges emerging but what is important is let us, as I said, bring Sarawak to be the hub of the region.

“The first step Is for us to reinforce our strength in energy and the rest would be consequential,” said Abang Johari.