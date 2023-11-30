Proton S70 makes power-packed return to sedan market

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): Proton has launched the highly anticipated Proton S70, a stylish and dynamic sedan that represents the brand’s comeback in the C-segment sedan market.

The ceremony at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil to introduce the S70 was officiated by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz in the presence of DRB-Hicom chairman Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, Proton chairman Tan Sri Syed Faisal Albar, Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong and Deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

The launch of the S70 increases the count of models co-developed with Geely to four since 2018, after the X70, X50 and X90.

Every Proton S70 is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine, delivering 150PS of power and 226Nm of torque.

This advanced engine, also found in the successful Proton X50, is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, enhancing efficiency, responsiveness, and overall driving performance.

When purchasing the Proton S70, buyers will receive a comprehensive package of benefits.

The Standard Package includes a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty and six complimentary labour services. The Flagship and Flagship X variants also come with a 5-year 1GB/month data package.

Low financing interest rates are available through Proton Commerce, and customers who insure their Proton S70 with the Proton Insurance Programme will receive additional benefits such as waived betterment costs, comprehensive insurance for authorised drivers, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

The first 3,000 customers who register their vehicles by Feb 29, 2024 will receive extra perks: Flagship X variant buyers will receive an aero kit valued at RM3,130, while Premium and Flagship variant customers are eligible for a RM500 service voucher.

All buyers will also receive increased Proton Insurance Programme benefits, including complimentary 1st-year Special Perils coverage.

The Proton S70 offers more than just its strong engine performance. It also has a unique appearance with LED headlamps, daytime running lamps, stylish 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, and a rear tail light bar.

Comfort is a priority with leatherette seats, a driver power seat, and rear air vents. Safety is also prioritised with a 5-star safety rating from Asean NCAP.

The car has six SRS airbags, and a range of advanced driver assistance features. It also has a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and a 360 Camera with a 3D Display for parking convenience.

The Proton S70 offers a range of exterior colour options, including Snow White, Armour Silver, Space Grey, Passion Red, Marine Blue, Quartz Black, and the newest addition, Teal Bayou Green.

The availability of Teal Bayou Green is dependent on the chosen variant.

According to Li, the S70 is a demonstration of Proton’s commitment to meeting the demands of its customers.

“After achieving success in the SUV market with the Proton X70, we aim to replicate that success in the C-segment sedan market with the Proton S70.

“Our goal is to set new standards in this competitive segment and provide more Malaysian drivers with the opportunity to experience their dynamic and intelligent products,” said the CEO.

The Proton S70 On-the-Road (OTR) prices, excluding insurance, vary across different variants and regions.

For the S70 1.5T Executive, it is priced at RM73,800 (Peninsular Malaysia) and RM75,800 (East Malaysia).

The S70 1.5T Premium is priced at RM79,800 (Peninsular Malaysia) and RM81,800 (East Malaysia); S70 1.5T Flagship is RM89,800 (Peninsular Malaysia) and RM91,800 (East Malaysia); and S70 1.5T Flagship X is RM94,800 (Peninsular Malaysia) and RM96,800 (East Malaysia).

Additionally, exclusive Proton accessories are available for the Proton S70, each with its package price: Utility Package (RM455) includes coil mat, door sill, and trunk liner; and Urban Package (RM1,020) includes door panel, digital video recorder (DVR), and floor lighting.

For the Aerokit Package (RM3,130), it includes front apron, side apron, rear apron, and trunk spoiler; while the Premium Package (RM 2,660) includes coil mat, door sill strip, trunk liner, door panel, digital video recorder (DVR), floor light, and Proton X-Watch.