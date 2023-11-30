SUPP Kuching launches taskforce in bid to re-establish strong connection with locals

KUCHING (Nov 30): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching branch has today launched the Grassroots Operation 2.0 taskforce in a bid to re-establish a strong connection with the local community.

Its chairperson Datuk Lily Yong said the initiative aims to actively engage with the residents from all walks of life, seeking insights into their concerns and expectations.

According to Yong, a similar initiative was undertaken in the 90s, and after a hiatus, they have decided to revive it to better understand the needs of the community.

“We have lost our seat for over 20 years, and that was very unfortunate as we don’t have a representative in the Cabinet. Therefore, so many of the expectations, frustrations, or aspirations from the public have not been reflected.

“This is why the taskforce is established with an aim to bridge this gap by actively listening to the views, suggestions, and expectations of the public over the next six months, starting next month,” she said in a press conference at the branch office here today.

Yong also touched on the development disparity between Kuching and other parts of the state.

“A lot of development that you see over the state is moving very fast throughout the state, but Kuching, we feel that we should actually do better in terms of economic, cultural, policy,” she said.

Asked about issues that have been raised through the first initiative during the 90s, Yong mentioned that business-related matters were significant, with hopes that the government could create opportunities for local businesses to thrive.

“The establishment of this taskforce is timely especially when you see on one hand the state government is moving forward and a lot of people are expecting to see something good coming.

“But there are people who are still questioning and not able to enjoy the benefits of what the state government is doing. So it’s a mixed feeling. So we have to go down more at this moment and listen,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Grassroot Operation 2.0 head Cr Nicholas Wung Duk Ying said that the taskforce, consisting of himself, Cr Bong Siak Peng and SUPP Kuching branch deputy secretary Chai Mian Nyen will start by engaging with educational groups, including school alumni, and various organisations.

Other members who will be joining and supporting the team include the SUPP Kuching branch committee members, community leaders and other organisations under the branch.

“We estimate to carry out our activities for the next six months or so. Our aim is to gather information from the grounds, from the grassroots, and to gather all the relevant issues that they wish to address consisting of political, economic and social issues, or whatever issues that they raise and inform us.

“So, this is to assist our state government to make a well-informed decision making in any policies. We will gather information and compile it into a report officially submitting it to the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) state government for them to consider in any decision-making process,” he added.