The Atelier–AHPADA craft forum, bazaar at Old Court House from tomorrow

KUCHING (Nov 30): The Atelier–AHPADA Forum 2023 cum crafts bazaar will take place from tomorrow at the Old Courthouse here from 9am to 5pm, till Dec 3.

Organised by the Society Atelier Sarawak and the Asean Handicraft Promotion and Development Association (AHPADA), the three-day forum themed ‘Crafting the next generation’ will also feature cultural crafts and traditional clothes by both local and international participants.

Held in conjunction with AHPADA’s Ruby anniversary, the hosting of the event is also in line with the city of Kuching having been conferred the ‘International City for Crafts’ by the World Crafts Council in 2018.

Joining the ranks of Craft Cities around the world are Jaipur (India), Jogjakarta (Indonesia), Dongyang (China), Dehua (China), Khon Kaen (Thailand), Isfahan (Iran) and over thirty other cities similarly accredited by the World Crafts Council – a Unesco affiliate organisation.

“The forum aims to address issues on the traditional skills that are dying out, especially among the young generation; to assist existing craft practitioners in learning new skills in marketing and gaining exposure to the global market; as well as to expose them to the application of crafts in modern designs and arts,” said the organisers in a press statement.

Supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak; Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak); Sarawak Crafts Council; Sarawak Tourism Board; and Sarawak Tourism Federation, the event anticipates a participation of over 300 delegates of international, national and local craft experts and enthusiasts.

A craft exhibition which runs concurrently with the forum will also feature craft works by two Sarawakian artisans who have recently been bestowed the ‘Asia Pacific Craft Master’ recognition by the World Crafts Council.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng will represent Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Hamzah at the awards ceremony.

The World Crafts Council – Asia Pacific Region president Aziz Murtazaev from Uzbekistan will present the awards to these two local craftsmen, Bangie Embol for his Iban ‘ikat’ weaving and Michael Lim for his fine batik art at the launch of the event today.

There will also be a showcase on Iban pottery by Andah Lembang and heritage arts by Young Masters namely Davis Mering (Iban sungkit textiles), Abot Gudang (Dayak designs), Zaibab and Salbiah Muhi (keringkam) and Mandona Jusly (Penan plaiting arts).

In addition, the event will also witness a repatriation ceremony of Sarawak artefacts to the Sarawak Museum from Dr David McLanahan, a noted collector from Seattle in the United States.