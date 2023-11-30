Traumatic night for Miri parents after baby girl trapped inside locked car

MIRI (Nov 30): A couple had a traumatic night when their one-year-old daughter was trapped inside a locked car in front of a shopping centre in Tudan here last night (Nov 29).

The Lutong Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said that they received a distress call on the incident at 8.55pm and immediately sent a team of five personnel to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 9.06pm, the team found that there was a one-year-old baby girl inside a Proton Saga.

“The team immediately opened the car’s door using a special tool,” it said, adding that it took two minutes for the rescuers to open the door.

The operation ended at 9.10pm.