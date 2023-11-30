Woman in Miri cheated of RM9,000 in online purchase

MIRI (Nov 30): A woman here lodged a police report on Tuesday claiming that she had been cheated of RM9,000 in an online purchase of three units of smart lock.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement last night said that the victim, a local in her 40s had made the purchase from an unknown individual on Nov 27.

“The victim made one transaction amounting RM9,000 to a third-party account given by the suspect. She only realised that she had been cheated when she did not receive the items,” he added.

Alexson said the police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He reminded the public to be cautious whenever they are dealing with online purchase, especially with unknown individuals.