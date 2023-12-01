175 participants competing in Serian International Remote Control Carnival (Video)

KUCHING (Dec 1): The Serian International Remote Control Carnival (SIRCC) 2023 has gathered 175 participants, including international competitors from as far as the Middle East.

Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Martin Ben flagged off the competition, which runs until Sunday, at Taman Danu, Serian today.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Industry for providing a seed fund of RM100,000 for this year and other contributors for their sponsorship to the success of this programme.

“This marks the seventh edition of the programme and we hope for an increasing participation each year. My personal hope is that this event becomes a major, self-financing part of the tourism programme for the Serian region,” Martin told reporters.

The competition will feature races for eight different categories of remote control powerboats, with winners being awarded prizes of up to RM1,200, as well as trophies.

The international participants are from Thailand, Kuwait, Qatar, Brunei, Indonesia, and United Arab Emirates, while Malaysian participants include those from Selangor and Sabah.

Sarawakian participants are from Kuching, Sri Aman, Bintangor, Kapit, Sibu, Miri, Limbang, Machan, Katibas, Selangau, and Batu Niah.

SIRCC is an annual event organised by the Serian District Council in collaboration with the Kuching Remote Control Boat Association.