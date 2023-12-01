Anwar first person to have Digital ID in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today registered with the National Digital Identity or Digital ID, making him the first person in the country to have the Digital ID facility.

Digital ID is a digital form of identification and verification of individuals that will benefit the public and private sectors in verifying the identity of users when carrying out online transactions.

Without replacing the MyKad system, Digital ID is a platform that is trusted and secure as well as facilitates online identity verification to avoid identity fraud when carrying out online transactions.

With Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, having registered with the Digital ID, it is set to boost the confidence of the people in the safety and transparency of the system.

ON Nov 21, Anwar announced an immediate allocation of RM80 million to the research and development (R&D) agency, Mimos Bhd to speed up the implementation of Digital ID and empower digital transformation as well as develop digital initiatives, specifically involving dealings with the government.

Anwar was reported to have said that the Digital ID was also an initial step towards allocating targeted subsidies and other facilities by government departments and the private sector. — Bernama