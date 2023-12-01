Bilun Borneo fully acquires Trenergy Infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): Sarawak-registered Bilun Borneo Sdn Bhd has completed the acquisition of Trenergy Infrastructure Sdn Bhd (Trenergy Infrastructure).

The purchase serves as a tailwind for the company’s future plans, expanding reach into the power transmission, telecommunications and infrastructure industry.

“The acquisition serves to bolster Bilun Borneo’s portfolio with added business verticals,” it said in a statement.

“As a major entity in the construction of power transmission lines, substations, telecommunication towers and infrastructure, Trenergy Infrastructure is capable of complex, high-value industry projects.

“Proceeding this purchase, Trenergy Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd. will no longer serve as a subsidiary of Sarawak Cable Berhad, with 100 per cent ownership placed under Bilun Borneo.”

Trenergy Infrastructure will be helmed by the newly appointed Chairman, Ex-Chief of Defence Forces, General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

With decades of experience in overseeing complex national projects, the Kuching-born ex-chief has established a solid legacy in service to Malaysia.