Borneo’s first orchestra anime live concert hits the stage this Dec 9 at Lodge School

KUCHING (Dec 1): Borneo’s one-of-a-kind symphonic anime concert will take centre stage at the Lodge National Secondary School here, Dec 9.

The ‘An Anime Symphony’ live concert which will run from 2pm to 8pm will feature popular anime titles such as Violet Evergarden, Genshin Impact, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Pokemon, Digimon, Detective Conan and Demon Slayer.

Endorsed by the state Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts; its Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the event which coincides with Sarawak’s 60th anniversary celebration celebrates the growth and development of performing arts in the state.

“Concerts such as this can promote Sarawak as a thriving hub for arts and culture, and is also a good platform for young Sarawakians to showcase their talents.

“This also helps promote cross collaborations among musicians of different genres and backgrounds,” said Abdul Karim when making the concert’s announcement here, yesterday.

Organised by The Band Lab, its founder and president Jesmond Siew called on cosplay enthusiasts to join the event and bring their favourite characters to life on the remarkable musical stage.

“Tickets are available for RM59 at our website,” he said, on the event that will involve a 55-piece orchestra with the participation of over 70 musicians and artists, including singers and cosplayers.

In addition to the star-studded lineup, the concert will feature performances by renowned local singers such as Ng Chien Chien, Mal Imran, Christine Chai and Shann Liaw, as well as ACG community sensation Deadpudds (Chin Pui Ting) who will serve as the event’s emcee.