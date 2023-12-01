DAP service centres, UCSI University to hold SPM workshop Dec 16-17

KUCHING (Dec 1): The DAP parliamentary service centres of Bandar Kuching and Stampin, in collaboration with UCSI University Sarawak Campus, are organising the SPM Power Preparation Workshop on Dec 16 and 17 here.

The two-day workshop is open to all Form 5 students who are the candidates for the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations, said DAP Sarawak in a statement yesterday.

“The SPM written examination, to be held in January 2024, is one of the most important examinations for Malaysian students. Therefore, this SPM workshop is being held in our effort to make sure that students are better prepared as examination candidates,” it said.

“We also hope that the workshop will enable the potential candidates to score ideal results in the examination. Ideal results would enable the students to have more choices when it comes to career planning.”

A total of 800 Form 5 students are expected to join the workshop free of charge.

The subjects to be taught during the workshop by SPM markers include Bahasa Melayu, English, History, Mathematics, Moral Studies, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Lunch is provided during the workshop, but participants need to arrange their own transport and are advised to wear their school uniform during the course of the workshop.

The seminar is fully sponsored by Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii who is DAP Youth chairman, and Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen who is Sarawak DAP chairman, in addition to UCSI University Sarawak Campus.

Yii will be officiating at the workshop’s opening ceremony on Dec 16, while Chong will be officiating at its closing ceremony on Dec 17.

For registration, detailed information and clarification, members of the public are to visit https://bit.ly/DAPSPMWorkshop.

In a related development, DAP Sarawak on Wednesday held a promotional programme for the SPM workshop at UCSI University Sarawak Campus.

Also present was Yii’s special assistant George Lam Li Kang who is the event’s organising chairman, Chong’s special assistant Michael Kong Feng Nian, and UCSI Marketing and Student Recruitment director Samuel Pui Zung Hyee.