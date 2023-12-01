Delay in amending S’wak Labour Ordinance unacceptable, says labour reform coalition man

KUCHING (Dec 1): Labour Law Reform Coalition (LLRC) Sarawak representative Andrew Lo has hit out at the “unacceptable” delay in amending the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (SLO) despite the Employment Act having been amended twice in 2007 and 2021.

Lo, who is also Sarawak Bank Employees Union chief executive officer, claimed that workers in Sarawak, especially non-unionised employees, are worse off than their counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia.

“This offends the constitutional right of equality under the law. We are disappointed that the outdated labour ordinances have continued to permit the discrimination and exploitation of workers in East Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

In this regard, Lo called on the state and federal governments to “stop playing politics” with the plight of Sarawakian workers.

He said both Sarawak and Putrajaya must without further delay ensure that the SLO is on par with the federal Employment Act (Amendment) 2012 and Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Act 2019.

“The awkward situation of ‘one country, three sets of labour laws’ must be ended as it only results in Sarawakian workers being sacrificed,” he added.

The Trade Union (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Dewan Negara on Nov 28, having been passed in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 10 this year.

In welcoming the expedient manner in which Parliament completed the passage of the Trade Union (Amendment) Bill, Lo said LLRC believes the amendments will lead to more effective unions; make it easier for workers to join unions; and contribute to efforts to raise the workers share of GDP which is at a historical low.

“The Act means that all labour laws are amended to improve the rights and benefits of workers, and these include the Industrial Relations Act, Employment Act and Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Act 2019,” he said.