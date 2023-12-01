ERT’s swift action stops fire at Kota Sentosa factory from spreading

KUCHING (Dec 1): Swift action by the Emergency Response Team (ERT) of SEDC Premix Sdn Bhd managed to stop a fire from spreading at their factory at Jalan Airport Lama, Kota Sentosa here today.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said 23 firefighters from Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya stations were deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 10.07am.

“The operations commander reported that, upon arrival, they found that the fire had involved a premix plant outside the factory, which was 60 per cent destroyed.

“The factory ERT team had earlier extinguished the fire using four fire extinguishers before Bomba arrived,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The firefighters then conducted an overhaul, searching the scene to detect hidden fires or smouldering areas that might reignite.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire and total losses were still under investigation.

The operation ended at 12pm.