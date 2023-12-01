Festive Christmas, New Year display welcomes shoppers to Sibu Central Market

SIBU (Dec 1): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) put up a decorative festive display at the main entrance of Sibu Central Market yesterday in conjunction with the upcoming Christmas Festival 2023 and New Year celebration.

SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Cr Albert Tiang said the display is a yearly initiative by the council to add to the festive mood of shoppers.

“For this year’s Christmas Festival and New Year celebration, the arch is fully funded by the Sibu Division Hawkers Association,” he said when met by the media during a working visit to the market here.

“The arch, which costs RM6,500, is themed ‘Emmanuel’ for the Christmas Festival. In the middle of January 2024, the New Year celebration and Christmas arch will be replaced with a Chinese New Year arch,” he said.

Tiang added that the display initiative is a token of goodwill for everyone to be more inclusive and understanding towards one another, as well as to be appreciative of the various festivals we have here in our country.

Also present at the unveiling were Sibu Division Hawkers Association chairman Ting Chung Chiok and SMC councillor Simon Ling.