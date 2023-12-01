Flying doctor service in six S’wak divisions till Dec 15

KUCHING (Dec 1): The Sarawak Health Department’s flying doctor service (PDU) will be available in Sarikei, Sri Aman, Sibu, Kapit, Limbang and Miri from Dec 1-15.

According to a statement from the department, the mobile team will be in Sarikei on Dec 1 at SRK Kota and Rh Ajai, Ulu Entaih; Dec 4 (Rh Barak and SRK Jambu); Dec 5 (Rh Tawie and Rh Janting); Dec 6 (Rh Enggie and Kemalih; Dec 7 (Rh Bugie and SRK Ju) and Dec 8 (Rh Kiroh and Rh Umar).

In Sri Aman, the team is expected at Rh Thomas, Banggai and Rh Siba, Perdu, Ulu Spak on Dec 11; Rh Mamu, Langgir, Lingga and Rh Munggu, Sawa, Pantu (Dec 12); Rh Lidom, Sg Paya, Menjuau and Rh Rimong, Begantong (Dec 13); Rh Bada, Ng Talong, Ulu Engkari and Rh Nyandang, Ulu Akup, Skrang (Dec 14); and Ng Bawie, Ulu Lemanak (Dec 15).

The team will be in Sibu on Dec 1 at Rh Gayut and Nanga Arau; Dec 4 (Rh Ansi and Rh Asun); Dec 5 (Rh Enjah and Rh Kiroh); Dec 6 (Rh Seliau and Rh Tuan) and Dec 7 (Rh Engkayau, Ulu Machan and Rh Janting).

In Kapit, the PDU team will be serving the community at Rh Nuga and Rh Ringga on Dec 8; Rh Liun and Rh Messop, Ibau (Dec 11); Rh Majo and Rh Kennedy (Dec 12); Rh Ajan, Long Singut (Dec 13); Rh Achau and Rh Ngelambong (Dec 14) and Rh Ai Anak Jalin, Sg Entawau, Bena, Balleh (Dec 15).

In Limbang, the mobile team is expected at Sg Adang on Dec 1, as well as Pa’ Berunut and Pa’ Puti (Dec 4).

The mobile team will be expected in Miri on Dec 5 (Long Lubang and Mendamot); Dec 6 (Ramudu); Dec 7 (Long Kawi); Dec 8 (Data Bila); Dec 11 (Long Lamai and Long Banga); Dec 12 (Long Sait); Dec 13 (Long Kelian); Dec 14 (Ba’ Ajeng) and Dec 15 (Ba’ Pakan).

For more information, call Family Health Development Division senior medical assistant Junaidi Othman on 013-8416735 or 082-473200 (ext 416).