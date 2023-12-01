Indonesian in Miri jailed for sexually assaulting teen girl, overstaying

MIRI (Dec 1): The Sessions Court here today sentenced an Indonesian man to a total of eight years and five months in jail after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an underage girl and overstaying in the country.

Judge Azreena Aziz also ordered for Angga Aprinsyah, 24, to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after completing his sentence.

For the first offence, Angga was charged under Subsection 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792), punishable under the same Section, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and caning.

According to the facts of the case, he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl, who is a minor, by touching her breast and kissing her from her neck to her mouth.

He committed the offence in February this year at a workers’ quarters here at around 12.30am.

For this charge, he was sentenced to eight years in jail.

For the second offence, Angga was charged under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002), which is punishable under Section 15(4) of the same Act for overstaying in the country.

He was sentenced to five months in jail for the offence.

The indictment carries a minimum fine of RM10,000 or a jail term of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence on Nov 25 this year at around 4.50pm at the Miri Central police station.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Ihsan Jalalludin prosecuted the case, while Angga was unrepresented by legal counsel.