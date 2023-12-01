Lee: Aerobridge replacements at Miri, Bintulu airports completed

MIRI (Dec 1): Works to replace three aerobridges at Miri and Bintulu airports have been completed at a cost of RM6.3 million, said Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the aerobridge at Miri Airport had cost RM1.9 million, while the two at Bintulu Airport cost RM2.2 million each due to the longer corridor to the terminal building.

“The aerobridge at Bay 2 in Miri is expected to be operational by Jan 15, 2024 pending calibration by the surveyors,” he told a press conference at Miri Airport yesterday, adding the two new aerobridges at Bintulu Airport have been operational since last month.

He had earlier toured the site of the completed aerobridge, as well as the rehabilitated parking apron pavement at Bay 2 which had cost RM800,000 to repair.

According to Lee, another two aerobridges at Miri Airport would be replaced next year, starting at Bay 3 where the cracked pavement would also be rehabilitated.

He said works to replace the aerobridges came following the frequent breakdowns of the ageing facilities at the two airports.

The old aerobridges were built some two decades ago.

Lee also called on his federal counterpart Anthony Loke to push for the optimisation plan to upgrade Miri Airport and Kuching International Airport in the next rolling plan in 2025.

He said the federal government should urgently approve the Miri Airport extension project as the airport has already exceeded its operating capacity of two million passengers annually.

Under the proposed optimisation plan proposed by Miri Airport Management two years ago, Miri Airport will be extended by another bay with two additional aerobridges.

In June this year, Lee had pressed for this to be included in next year’s budget during his courtesy call to Loke in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, Miri Airport manager Jauhari Abdullah, who accompanied Lee during the visit, said two of the airport’s escalators which frequently break down are set to be replaced next year following approval by the authorities.