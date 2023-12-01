Mandatory for data processing companies to register with Personal Data Protection Commissioner’s Office

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 1): Data processing companies that process personal data comprising 13 categories of Data Users are required to register with the Office of the Personal Data Protection Commissioner (PDP) under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (Act 709).

Mandatory registration is required for the following class of companies: communications (telecommunications and couriers); banking and financial institutions; insurance; health (private hospitals, pharmacies, medical clinics, and dental clinics); tourism and hospitality (hotels and travel agencies); and transportation (airlines).

Registration also include education (private schools and higher education institutions); direct sales of services (retail and wholesale businesses, private employment agencies, legal, audit, accounting, engineering, and architects); real estate; utilities (electricity and water); pawnbrokers and moneylenders.

In a statement today, PDP Commissioner Prof Dr Mohd Nazri Kama said companies not within the Data User Class but which process personal data in commercial transactions, are also required to comply with Act 709.

“In addition to establishing a Data User repository in Malaysia, the registration enables the PDP Commissioner’s Office to announce any policy changes and provide advisory services on personal data protection,” he said.

“This can increase the company’s level of compliance with personal data protection and directly increase customer confidence,” he said.

Mohd Nazri said failure to register is an offence under Section 16(4) of Act 709 and can incur a fine of not more than RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

He said registration can be done through daftar.pdp.gov.my or at the data user counter, Level 6, PDP Commissioner’s Office, Kompleks KKD in Putrajaya.

Registration fees are between RM100 to RM400 per annum, based on the type of business.

Further information may be obtained at https://www.pdp.gov.my/jpdpv2/akta-709/perundangan-subsidiari/perintahperlindungan-data-peribadi-golongan-pengguna-data/.

Contact the Registration Section, Office of the PDP Commissioner: 03-89117909/7919/5357/5901/5113/7802/5887/5886/5288, for any enquiries.

“The PDP Commissioner’s Office is committed to strengthening compliance with Act 709 so as to tackle the issue of personal data breach and data misuse in Malaysia,” he said. – Bernama